Despite embarking on their long-awaited reunion tour in 2025, it's still strange to see Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher hanging out in public.

The brothers were spotted at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Mar. 22, 2026, watching Manchester City defeat Arsenal 2-0 to win the League Cup trophy. This marks the eighth time that the club has won the trophy.

Noel and Liam Gallagher TOGETHER celebrating Man City's victory at the Carabao cup pic.twitter.com/tLxzFOBtpX — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) March 22, 2026 Expand Tweet

Photos have surfaced online of them enjoying the match. It's great to see the brothers have rekindled their relationship to the point where they can go to football matches together.

Why Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher are Manchester City Fans

The Gallagher brothers are from Manchester, England, explaining their allegiance to the Premier League's Manchester City. Their Manchester roots play a big role in the band's music and identity.

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During their 2025 tour, the second city Oasis visited was Manchester. They played five sold-out shows at Heaton Park from July 11 to July 19.

These were not their only shows performed in England. Throughout the rest of the tour, they performed seven shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August 2024, days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. It was initially announced as a European tour, but dates around the world were later announced.

After starting the tour in Europe, Oasis visited North America for nine shows. They then returned to London for two shows before visiting South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

In total, Oasis performed 41 shows around the world from July 4 to Nov. 23. This was the group's first tour since the Dig Out Your Soul Tour, which ran from Aug. 26, 2008, to Aug. 22, 2009.

During the tour, Noel Gallagher left the group, breaking the band up. Liam Gallagher and the remaining Oasis members continued with a new name, Beady Eye. Noel formed the High Flying Birds. Now, they have come together after spending the better part of two decades apart.