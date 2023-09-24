Arsenal has received a significant boost ahead of their upcoming clash with Manchester City, as the Premier League champions will be without midfielder Rodri due to suspension. The Spanish midfielder was shown a straight red card for violent conduct during Manchester City's recent match against Nottingham Forest, leaving him ineligible for the Arsenal fixture.

Rodri's dismissal came after he raised his hands and pushed Morgan Gibbs-White following an altercation near the corner flag. VAR reviewed the incident but ultimately upheld it, prompting his ejection from the game. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed disappointment in Rodri's actions, emphasizing the need for emotional control on the pitch.

Guardiola stated, “Rodri has to control himself and his emotions. That is what he has to do. I can get a yellow card; Rodri cannot get a yellow card because they are inside the pitch.” The manager revealed that Rodri had apologized for his actions and hoped the midfielder would learn from this experience.

As a result of his suspension, Rodri will miss several critical matches for Manchester City, including the upcoming Carabao Cup game against Newcastle and Premier League fixtures against Wolves and Arsenal.

Manchester City has been dominant this season, maintaining a perfect Premier League record with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. However, they are also expected to be without Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne for the Arsenal fixture, further complicating their midfield options.

On the other hand, Arsenal will aim to improve their recent record against the Premier League champions. They suffered 3-1 defeats in their previous league encounters with Manchester City and also faced a loss in the FA Cup. With Rodri's absence providing a glimmer of hope, the Gunners will be eager to capitalize on the opportunity and secure a positive result against a formidable opponent.