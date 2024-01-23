Discover the latest on Erling Haaland's comeback as he returns to training with Manchester City after a foot injury setback.

In a much-anticipated boost for Manchester City, Erling Haaland has returned to training with the squad after being sidelined with a stress injury to his foot sustained during a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on December 6. The absence of the prolific Norwegian forward was particularly felt as City played nine matches, including their triumphant Club World Cup campaign, before Christmas.

Erling Haaland, 23, participated in a light training session on Monday in Abu Dhabi, signaling positive progress in his recovery. This development is met with relief by Pep Guardiola and the City faithful, who eagerly await the striker's return to bolster the team's attacking prowess. With Manchester City set to return home and prepare for a crucial FA Cup fourth-round clash against Tottenham, the timing of Haaland's potential comeback couldn't be more significant.

Having experienced a setback in Haaland's earlier attempt at a return in January, Guardiola is expected to exercise caution this time. The manager is keenly aware of Haaland's pivotal role in the squad and will likely manage his reintegration with a focus on the long-term.

This positive news comes from other key players returning to the fold. Captain Kevin De Bruyne, who had been sidelined for a significant portion of the season due to a hamstring injury, made a noteworthy comeback in Manchester City's 3-2 win at Newcastle on January 13. Defender John Stones, out since December 27 with an ankle injury, rejoined first-team training over the weekend, further fortifying Guardiola's options.

As Manchester City faces a congested fixture list and aims to close the five-point gap to league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand, the return of Haaland, De Bruyne, and Stones provides a significant boost. The club is set for a challenging yet crucial period in their pursuit of a fourth consecutive league title, and the reintegration of key players will play a pivotal role in their quest for success on multiple fronts. The football world watches with anticipation as Manchester City navigates the complexities of the season run-in.