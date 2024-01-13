Discover the latest on Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland's extended injury layoff and his unconventional recovery methods.

Manchester City's talismanic striker, Erling Haaland, finds himself in the throes of an extended injury layoff, casting a shadow over the reigning Premier League champions. Haaland, a pivotal figure for Pep Guardiola's squad, has been sidelined since December 6 due to a foot injury. Despite initial hopes of a swift return, a recent setback has forced the Norwegian sensation to take a more cautious approach to his recovery.

Haaland trained ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup encounter against Huddersfield last Sunday to hasten his return to the pitch. However, Pep Guardiola revealed that the medical team recommended a week of rest for the striker after he reported discomfort. Guardiola shed light on the situation, stating, “He’s had a little bit of disturbance problems in his feet. The doctors decided to stop for one week and maybe restart in Abu Dhabi. It’s a bone, it needs time. You can do whatever with every injury, but it’s a question of time. Hopefully, at the end of this month, he’ll be ready. It was a little bit more than we expected.”

To add an intriguing twist to Haaland's recovery saga, the striker posted an image on social media that captured the attention of fans. The photo depicted the Manchester City forward shirtless, utilizing a breathing aid, accompanied by the caption ‘Think outside the box.' This unconventional approach is not new to Haaland, who has previously shared his unique sleep routine involving tape on his mouth to promote nasal breathing and enhance sleep quality.

Guardiola remains optimistic about Haaland's return and is pinning hopes on a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi to expedite healing. The manager anticipated, stating, “Hopefully, at the end of this month, he’ll be ready. It was a little bit more than we expected.”

As Manchester City navigates a challenging period without their leading goal-scorer, Guardiola acknowledges the difficulties but commends his team's resilience. He remarked, “I’m really pleased with many aspects. We know it’s difficult because the opponents get stronger every year.” With a 13-day break before their crucial FA Cup clash against Tottenham, Guardiola and City faithful hope for Haaland's timely return to bolster their attacking prowess and reignite their quest for silverware.