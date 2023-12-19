Manchester City fans have reason to celebrate as star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne returned to training with his teammates on Monday

Manchester City fans have reason to celebrate as star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne returned to training with his teammates on Monday, signaling a potential comeback for the Belgian playmaker, reported by GOAL. De Bruyne has been sidelined since the first Premier League game of the season, where he sustained an injury against Burnley.

In newly released footage, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder showcased his gradual return, playfully touching the ball in his first training session back. This development brings optimism to City supporters eager to see De Bruyne's influential presence back on the pitch.

The City squad, including De Bruyne, engaged in training sessions in Saudi Arabia as they prepare for the Club World Cup semi-final against Urawa Reds. However, the footage revealed the absence of star forward Erling Haaland, who continues to recover from a foot injury.

Look who it is 🤩@KevinDeBruyne returns to training for our session in Saudi 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PqtZ55HaUs — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 18, 2023

As Pep Guardiola's team gears up for the crucial Club World Cup clash on Tuesday, the return of De Bruyne adds a significant dimension to their attacking prowess. The victors of the semi-final will advance to face Brazilian side Fluminense in the competition decider.

What's next for Manchester City?

Following their Club World Cup campaign, Manchester City will return to English soil to face Everton in the Premier League on December 27. Kevin De Bruyne's potential return injects renewed energy into City's title defense, and fans eagerly await his impactful contributions in the upcoming fixtures. In the near future fans will get a clear picture on De Bruyne's fitness and his role in City's pursuit of silverware.