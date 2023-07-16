Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is on the verge of departing the club after reaching a verbal agreement on personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, reported by goal.com. The Algerian international had already expressed his desire to leave Manchester City this summer, and it appears that his wish is close to being fulfilled.

While the deal is yet to be finalized, negotiations between the two clubs are expected to take place within the next 24 to 48 hours. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Ahli is prepared to offer a transfer fee of £30 million ($39 million) for Mahrez, along with an annual salary of £25 million ($32 million). The financial package on the table is certainly enticing for the winger.

If Mahrez's move to Al-Ahli materializes, it could leave Manchester City without both him and Bernardo Silva in the same transfer window. Silva has shown interest in joining Barcelona, although Paris Saint-Germain has also made an offer for his services. Losing both star wingers would be a blow for manager Pep Guardiola, who values their contributions to the team.

Mahrez's current contract with Manchester City runs until 2025, which means that the final decision regarding his departure ultimately rests with the club. Guardiola may be reluctant to part ways with the talented winger, especially considering the potential loss of Silva as well.

As the talks between Manchester City and Al-Ahli progress, fans will be eager to see how this transfer saga unfolds. Should Riyad Mahrez complete his move to the Saudi Pro League, it would mark the end of his successful tenure at Manchester City and open up new opportunities for the Algerian to showcase his skills in a different league.