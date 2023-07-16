Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is determined to halt Kyle Walker‘s potential departure from the club, reported by goal.com. Reports suggest that Walker has been approached by Bayern Munich and has even agreed to join the German champions. However, before making a final decision, the 33-year-old is scheduled to have a conversation with Guardiola.

Walker, who has one year remaining on his contract at Manchester City, was expected to sign an extension with the club after their success in both domestic and European competitions. However, Bayern's interest appears to have swayed the defender, leading to a reported verbal agreement with the Bundesliga side.

Since his arrival from Tottenham six years ago, Walker has been an integral part of City's success. Last season, he made 39 appearances and played a crucial role in their historic treble-winning campaign, which saw them secure the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup titles.

As City kick off their pre-season preparations, Walker will sit down with Guardiola to discuss his future at the club before making his decision. The manager is keen to understand the player's perspective and hopes to convince him to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

City's pre-season fixtures include a match against Yokohama F. Marinos on July 23, providing an opportunity for Kyle Walker to showcase his commitment and dedication to the team. Pep Guardiola will likely emphasize the significance of his experience and contributions to City's continued success as they aim to defend their titles and compete for more silverware in the upcoming season.