Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been linked with a summer move to Saudia Arabia. The Saudi Pro League has already attracted a number of high-profile players to their country, such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Now, they are in the hunt to sign the Treble champion.

According to the reports from the Mirror, Mahrez will hold talks with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to discuss the potential move. Al Ahli is the club looking to attain the services of the former Leicester City man. However, no formal bid has been submitted yet. Guardiola wants to keep hold of the Algerian, who has two years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

It is reported that Al Ahli are looking to triple the wages that Mahrez currently earns at Manchester City. The former Leicester City man earns £150,000-a-week with the Premier League champions but could see his wages skyrocket to £ 450,000 a week.

At the end of last season, Mahrez was unhappy with the lack of game time under Pep Guardiola. The Algerian forward didn’t feature in the Champions League and FA Cup finals and is looking for assurances in the first team before making his final decision. Al Ahli have returned to the top flight of the Saudi Pro League and are one of the founding clubs of this competition, including Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

All of these four clubs are taken over by Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle United. The signing of Mahrez will give Saudia Arabia a huge boost in their reinforcement plans, which are already attracting headlines every day with their transfer links and signings. Alongside the former Leicester City man, Bernardo Silva is another Manchester City player linked to a Middle East move.