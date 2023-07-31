Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has become a subject of interest for both Manchester United and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, reported by goal.com. The Morocco international has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United this summer, but any such deal is contingent on the Reds' ability to offload players before the transfer deadline.

As per reports from L'Equipe, Al-Ahli is keen to bolster their midfield and has set their sights on Amrabat. The 26-year-old midfielder has earned a reputation as a reliable and talented player, having played a significant role in helping Morocco reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. With recent acquisitions like Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Allan Saint-Maximin, adding Amrabat to their squad would further strengthen Al-Ahli's chances in the highly competitive Saudi Pro League, where they aim to challenge rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr for supremacy.

Both Al-Ahli and Manchester United are determined to secure the services of Amrabat and are expected to intensify their pursuit in the coming days. Al-Ahli will hope to finalize the deal before the start of the new season to bolster their squad for the upcoming challenges in domestic and continental competitions. On the other hand, Manchester United's pursuit of the midfielder depends on their ability to offload players and create the necessary room in their squad.

The competition for Sofyan Amrabat's signature is likely to add intrigue to the transfer window, with both clubs keen on strengthening their squads ahead of the new season. Fans of both Al-Ahli and Manchester United will be keeping a close eye on developments, eagerly awaiting updates on potential deals for the talented midfielder. As the transfer deadline approaches, the race for Amrabat's services promises to be an intriguing subplot in the summer transfer market.