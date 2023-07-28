Manchester United are working on a deal with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco midfielder has constantly been linked with the Red Devils over the past month.

According to the reports from 90min, Erik ten Hag has been told that if he wants to get the Amrabat deal done, he needs to generate funds from player sales. Hence, Manchester United are also working on the sale of Fred. The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move to Fulham ever since he was spotted with Marco Silva in the final Premier League game of the season.

Manchester United will be actively discussing the Amrabat deal once they put to bed the deal with Rasmus Hojlund. After the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the pre-season friendly, it became apparent that the Red Devils lacked a focal point upfront. United have made a £51.4m bid for the Denmark striker on Wednesday. PSG are also interested in Hojlund, but Manchester United are in the driver's seat because of a higher bid and agreement of personal terms.

As far as Amrabat is concerned, the Red Devils have been impressed with his profile. The Morocco midfielder was one of the standout players in last year's FIFA World Cup. Moreover, he guided Fiorentina to their first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Fiorentina and Manchester United are discussing the Amrabat deal. However, unlike the Hojlund saga, the Red Devils are not the favorites to sign him. They are likely to receive competition from Atletico Madrid, who have prioritized the need for a defensive midfielder. The La Liga giants have included the name of Amrabat in their list of defensive midfielders alongside Marco Verratti and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.