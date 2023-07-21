ACF Fiorentina chief executive officer Giuseppe Barone has given an update on midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's future. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Barone has ordered Amrabat to stay focused on Fiorentina. He said, “We have not received any proposal for Sofyan. I told him to stay focused on our club”. For now, Manchester United are working on the Rasmus Hojlund deal. However, a midfielder is a priority this summer despite the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag understands the difference in the quality of his team with and without Casemiro. Despite being a success last season at Old Trafford, Casemiro picked up a number of suspensions last season, which hampered Manchester United in key matches. Hence, the Dutch manager is looking for the Brazilian's backup and has identified Amrabat as a great deep midfielder. The Morocco International was one of the standout players in the 2022 World Cup and also guided Fiorentina into the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Moreover, ten Hag understands that the fate of the Amrabat deal depends a lot on the outgoings at Manchester United. Alex Telles has completed his move to Saudia Arabia, and David de Gea has left the club as a free agent. Moreover, the Red Devils are looking to offload Fred and Donny Van de Beek this summer. Amrabat wasn't seen in the 1-1 draw against Parma in Fiorentina's pre-season friendly. It remains to be seen if the management is dropping him due to his unclear future or some other reason.