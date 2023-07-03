Manchester United‘s search for a quality striker continues as they set their sights on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund after missing out on Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, reported by goal.com. Initially linked with high-profile moves for Tottenham's Kane and Napoli's Osimhen, Manchester United faced roadblocks in their pursuit. Spurs reportedly refused to entertain offers from the Red Devils, while Osimhen's staggering price tag of £150 million proved too steep for the club. As a result, the attention has now shifted to Atalanta's young talent, Hojlund.

Manchester United made an initial bid of £31 million for the 20-year-old Danish forward, but it was swiftly rejected by the Italian club. Undeterred, the Red Devils are now preparing to make a second bid of £40 million in their determined pursuit of Hojlund's signature.

Last season, Hojlund impressed with his performances for Atalanta, featuring in 42 matches across all competitions. He showcased his attacking prowess by netting 16 goals and providing seven assists, making him an appealing prospect for Manchester United as they seek a reliable goalscorer.

However, financial constraints imposed by the Financial Fair Play regulations have left Manchester United cash-strapped. With a deal for Mason Mount reportedly nearing completion, the club will have limited funds remaining, with only £65 million available to invest in both a striker and a goalkeeper.

In addition to their search for a striker, Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, is also on the lookout for a goalkeeper who can potentially replace the outgoing David De Gea. Among the names linked with the club, Andre Onana of Inter stands out as a prominent candidate.

As Manchester United navigate the challenges posed by limited finances and intense competition for top talents, their pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund remains a focal point of their summer transfer plans. The club's fans eagerly await developments as they hope to secure the services of a striker who can bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.