Experience the heartfelt retirement announcement of former Manchester United superstar Marouane Fellaini at 36.

After an illustrious 18-year career, former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini officially announced his retirement at 36. The Belgian star, renowned for his iconic afro and goalscoring ability, leaves a legacy that spans top European clubs and a successful stint with Chinese side Shandong Taishan.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Fellaini reflects on the journey that began with childhood games, endless training sessions with his father, and pivotal moments representing Standard de Liege and the Belgian national team. The midfielder expresses gratitude for the incredible experiences, stating, “What an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level.”

Fellaini's impactful career included spells with Premier League giants Manchester United and Everton, where he became a cult figure. During his five-and-a-half years at Manchester United, he made 177 appearances, contributing significantly to the club's success. Notably, he played a vital role in securing the FA Cup in 2016 and lifted both the Carabao Cup and Europa League the following year.

His iconic presence extended to Everton, where he garnered admiration for his distinctive afro and ability to find the back of the net. Fellaini earned 177 appearances for the Toffees, leaving an indelible mark on the club and its fans.

Fellaini acknowledges the support from fans: “Your encouragement and passion have been a constant source of inspiration for me.” The retirement announcement prompted warm messages from former teammates, including Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar, as well as fans like Tony Bellew.

Fellaini's journey isn't confined to club success; he represented Belgium with distinction, earning 87 caps and contributing to the national team's memorable run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018. His time at Shandong Taishan further solidified his legacy, securing three consecutive Chinese FA Cup victories and earning the status of a club legend.

As the former Manchester United man embarks on a new chapter, the football world salutes a player whose impact transcends borders, leaving an enduring legacy in the hearts of fans worldwide.