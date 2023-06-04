Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has delivered a powerful message to the Manchester United board. Several pundits and fans praised the Dutch manager for his work at Old Trafford. Now, ten Hag believes that the team should take the next step to challenge for big titles.

Speaking to the media after the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final, Ten Hag said, “My only plan is to improve all things at this club — I will fight for my ideas. I will talk to the club about what we’ve to do for that — I have to work with my staff, my players, to be better next season”.

Manchester United have a big transfer window ahead. Despite improving from last season, the club understands the difference in quality between themselves and Manchester City. If they want to challenge their bitter rivals across all forums next season, they must add quality reinforcements this summer.

They added Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez in the previous summer window. All of them have had an impact on the team this season, as United won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League. Now, they must invest in the team the same way as they did last season.

There are strong links with Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane. Similarly, Kim Min-jae is another massive player linked with the Red Devils this summer. With Harry Maguire set to depart from Old Trafford this summer, the Napoli center-back can become an instant upgrade on the English defender. Recently, Neymar has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. Ten Hag himself was asked about the move, but he stated that he could only tell if he had news on it.