Manchester United is ready to part ways with defender Eric Bailly, allowing him to leave the club for free during this summer's transfer window, reported by goal.com. Bailly's time at Manchester United since his £30 million ($38 million) signing from Villarreal in 2016 has been marred by injury, preventing him from establishing himself as a consistent presence in the first team.

During his six seasons at Old Trafford, the Ivorian defender has managed to participate in only 70 league matches, a significantly low number given his initial promise. His struggle with injuries prompted a loan spell to Marseille during the 2022-23 season, further indicating his lack of regular game time at Manchester United.

With Eric ten Hag at the helm, Manchester United seems prepared to offload Bailly, even if that means allowing him to leave without any transfer fee. According to reports from RMC Sport, the club is open to negotiating Bailly's departure on a free transfer. This decision has garnered interest from various clubs, including Premier League side Fulham, as well as clubs from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the challenges Bailly has faced due to injuries, there seems to be no shortage of potential suitors interested in securing his services. At 29 years old, Bailly is eager to rejuvenate his career and regain his form, making his situation an attractive opportunity for clubs willing to take a chance on his talents.

Should the transfer materialize, it will mark a significant move for both Eric Bailly and Manchester United, as they look to reshape their squad dynamics ahead of the new season.