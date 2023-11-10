Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has discussed Marcus Rashford's struggles, expressing his dissatisfaction with the striker's current form

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has openly discussed Marcus Rashford‘s recent struggles, expressing his dissatisfaction with the striker's current form, reported by GOAL. Rashford, who has endured a goal drought, faced further disappointment in United's 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, receiving a red card for an incident with defender Elias Jelert.

Ten Hag acknowledged Rashford's unhappiness with his performances, stating, “He has high expectations from himself. In this moment, he's not in his best form, but I know he will be back.” Despite the current challenges, the manager remains confident in Rashford's abilities, emphasizing that an improvement in team performance will lead to better individual showings.

Reflecting on Rashford's situation, Ten Hag reassured, “When the team is playing better, he will play better, he will score goals, I'm confident of that.” He believes that Rashford's return to top form is inevitable and could happen swiftly, often requiring just one standout performance.

Rashford, who delivered an impressive 32-goal tally across all competitions last season, is currently facing an eight-match goalless streak. The dip in his goal-scoring output has contributed to Manchester United's challenges in the attacking department.

As questions arise about Erik ten Hag's future in light of United's recent losses, the manager remains focused on the process and the ultimate results. Despite the setbacks, he emphasized the team's ability to overcome obstacles, citing instances like victories against Fulham and Brentford.

Looking ahead, Marcus Rashford aims to rediscover his goal-scoring touch when Manchester United faces Luton Town in the upcoming Premier League fixture. The team is eager to turn the tide and secure positive results in their pursuit of success across various competitions.