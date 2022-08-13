Erik ten Hag makes key Cristiano Ronaldo move for Manchester United clash vs Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo is still keen on a move away from Manchester United, but he’ll be pleased to about his role in the squad on Saturday against Brentford.

After coming on as a second-half substitute last weekend in a brutal 2-1 defeat to Brentford, boss Erik ten Hag has put Ronaldo back in the starting XI for this clash. Via Fabrizio Romano:

Cristiano Ronaldo starts today for Manchester United vs Brentford. 🚨🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2022

This is huge for Ronaldo and his future at Manchester United. Most importantly, he is their talisman and needs to be on the pitch as much as possible. It’s that simple.

The Premier League transfer window doesn’t close until the beginning of September, so there is still time for Ronaldo to sign with another club. That being said, PSG, Bayern, and Chelsea all previously turned down the chance to bring in the 37-year-old striker due to his fit with the team and hefty wages.

Cristiano is still adamant about playing Champions League football. Manchester United is in Europa this term and if he does stay put, it’ll be the first time in a very long time he won’t compete in Europe’s most prized competition.

ten Hag insisted on Friday that Ronaldo doesn’t want to actually leave Old Trafford, saying the player himself hasn’t said that to him:

Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo: “Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to leave? That is your assumption, not what Cristiano is telling me”, via @utdreport. 🚨🔴 #MUFC “I deal with the players we have and we plan with him [Ronaldo] for this season and we have to fit him into the team”. pic.twitter.com/VKu06NFoQy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022

We’ll see if Cristiano can get off the mark against the Bees and score his first goal, or goals, of the 2022-23 campaign. The Red Devils will also be hoping for their first victory after an absolutely woeful performance on matchday 1 at the Theater of Dreams.