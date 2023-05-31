Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped the biggest hit on the future of Mason Greenwood. The former Ajax manager has indicated that the left-footed striker could stay at Old Trafford next season.

Speaking to the Times, ten Hag said, “[He] showed in the past that he is capable of doing that.”. However, the Dutchman has said that the future of Greenwood is not up to the player.

When asked about his striker profile alongside Marcus Rashford, ten Hag said, “What we need besides Marcus Rashford is one extra player with scoring abilities whether it’s coming out of our own squad or we have to sign one.”

Greenwood has not featured for Manchester United for the last 16 months after the club opened an investigation on him earlier this year. There are also reports that Greenwood has spoken to the players about his future and insisted that he may not play for the club again.

Juventus are reportedly in the running to sign the striker, as the Englishman could be reunited with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in Turin.

Regardless of Greenwood’s fate, it is clear that the Red Devils are in for a striker in the summer. United are linked with a big-money move for Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane. Moreover, it is extremely unlikely that the club will secure the permanent transfer of Wout Weghorst this summer.

The Carabao Cup winners only have Anthony Martial as the permanently-contracted striker at the club. Considering United also lost Cristiano Ronaldo midway through the season, they need a revamp in their attacking options.