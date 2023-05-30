Amad Diallo has received an endorsement from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who has urged manager Erik ten Hag to give the young winger a chance, reported by goal.com. Ferdinand believes that Amad has “unfinished business” at the club and could provide a solution to a problem position on the right flank.

Since joining United from Atalanta in January 2021, Amad has struggled to secure regular first-team opportunities. However, his loan spell at Sunderland last season proved to be highly beneficial for his development. The 20-year-old impressed, scoring 14 goals and playing a key role in Sunderland’s run to the Championship playoffs.

Recent reports indicate that Amad will have the opportunity to showcase his talents during pre-season and potentially earn a place in the first-team squad. He has demonstrated versatility in attacking positions, often featuring on the right wing, which is currently occupied by Antony at United. Ferdinand sees Amad as a potential challenger for the right-wing role and believes he can bring a different dimension to the team.

“He is an interesting one. He has got talent, there is no doubting that. You can see the talent he has got but you can see he wasn’t robust enough at the time. But that loan at Sunderland, he left that place a hero, an absolute god. He plays on the right hand side too, a problem position for us,” expressed Ferdinand in an interview with Vibe with Five.

While Antony has performed well for United, Ferdinand believes that Amad could offer something different and deserves another opportunity to prove himself. The loan spell at Sunderland allowed him to gain valuable experience and build his confidence.

Amad will now aim to impress during pre-season training and catch the eye of manager Erik ten Hag. His performances and contributions in the upcoming period will determine whether he can establish himself as a regular member of the Manchester United first team, fulfilling his “unfinished business” at the club.