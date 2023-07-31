Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been brutally honest about Harry Maguire‘s current situation at the club, reported by goal.com. He revealed that the defender is no longer a first-choice centre-back and will have to fight for his place in the team. Maguire's future at Old Trafford has been uncertain, with the Englishman now considered the fourth-choice centre-back behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof.

After Manchester United's recent pre-season defeat to Dortmund, Ten Hag provided an update on Maguire, stating that the decision to strip him of the captain's armband was not a reflection of his abilities but rather an advantage for the team at that moment. While Maguire has been linked with a move to West Ham, the initial bid from the Hammers has been turned down by United.

Ten Hag emphasized that Maguire is still part of the group and has the potential to be a valuable centre-back for the team. However, he also made it clear that Maguire must prove himself and fight his way into the starting lineup. The competition for a place in the team is tough, with the presence of Varane and Lindelof creating fierce competition among the centre-backs.

The manager asserted that at Manchester United, players have to fight for their positions and prove that they are the best fit for the team. Erik ten Hag's willingness to make tough decisions has been evident, as seen with the departure of David de Gea this summer.

As for Maguire's potential move to West Ham, it remains uncertain if the London club will submit another bid for the England international. Financial constraints may pose a challenge for West Ham, as Maguire's wage demands are significant.

With the transfer window approaching its end, Harry Maguire finds himself at a crucial juncture in his Manchester United career. He will need to impress and demonstrate his abilities to secure a place in the team or explore other options as the window draws to a close.