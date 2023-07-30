West Ham have refused the idea of returning with a second bid for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. United manager Erik ten Hag recently stripped the England International from the club captaincy, making him surplus to requirements this summer.

According to the reports from the Metro, West Ham have refused to return for Maguire because of the player's high wage demands and price tag. Manchester United have rejected an offer of £20m from the Hammers for the 30-year-old. The Red Devils want £50m for the former Leicester City man, who came to Old Trafford from the King Power Stadium for £80m in 2019.

Apart from the price tag, his wages are also reportedly an issue for West Ham. Maguire currently earns £200,000-a-week wages at Manchester United, which the Hammers cannot afford. It is reported that Maguire wants to fight for his future at Old Trafford, despite falling behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order. In fact, ten Hag has preferred Luke Shaw as a makeshift defender at times instead of the former Hull City man. Moreover, it is stated that even if Maguire ends his Manchester United tenure, he still wants his future at a “big club.”

West Ham are yet to make a significant signing after the record-breaking sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal. “The club have made several offers for players,” West Ham manager David Moyes recently told Sky Sports. “We are out in the market. We are quite active. Hopefully, some of them will come off in the future.”