Manchester United has set a new milestone in the world of football as they announce a record-breaking kit deal with adidas, extending their partnership until 2035, reported by goal.com. The agreement is the biggest kit deal in Premier League history, set to earn the Red Devils a staggering £900 million ($1.15 billion) over the course of 10 years.

Adidas, the German sports manufacturer, first became Manchester United's kit maker in 2015, marking the beginning of a successful and iconic relationship. Previously, adidas had produced the club's shirts until 1992 when the Red Devils switched to other brands like Umbro and Nike. However, the reunion with adidas has proven to be a fruitful one, leading to a surge in shirt sales and an increased focus on the women's team, founded in 2018.

Richard Arnold, the CEO of Manchester United, expressed his delight at the renewal of the partnership, emphasizing the shared commitment to style, flair, and high performance. He described the relationship with adidas as one of the most iconic in world sport and praised the innovative designs and technology the collaboration has brought to the sportswear industry.

The extension of the adidas deal comes at a crucial time for Manchester United, as they continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign. After concluding their pre-season tour of the USA, the Red Devils will face Lens in a friendly match at Old Trafford on August 5.

The massive kit deal with adidas further solidifies Manchester United's position as one of the most lucrative and commercially successful football clubs in the world. The club's global fanbase and brand appeal have contributed significantly to their ability to secure such a lucrative agreement, setting a new benchmark for Premier League clubs in the kit sponsorship landscape.

As the partnership with adidas continues into the 2030s, fans can look forward to seeing more innovative and stylish kits from the iconic collaboration. With the club's sights set on achieving success on and off the pitch, the renewal of this powerful partnership further cements Manchester United's position as a footballing giant with a bright future ahead.