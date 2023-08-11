Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has responded to the news of Harry Kane‘s potential transfer to Bayern Munich, reported by goal.com. Ten Hag seems unbothered, as he revealed that the club has already made their choice for a striker.

Ten Hag shared his thoughts during a press conference ahead of United's upcoming match against Wolves in the opening weekend of the Premier League season. When asked about Kane's impending move to the Bundesliga, the Dutch coach commented, “We have chosen a striker and we are really happy. [Kane] is a great striker, that's clear, and he is a goal-maker. Apart from that, he has all the conditions, abilities, you want to see. It is a miss for the Premier League absolutely, we want to play the best.”

This statement implies that Manchester United has already acquired a new striker to reinforce their squad. The recent signing of Rasmus Hojlund, purchased for a substantial £72 million (€83 million/$91 million) from Atalanta, suggests that United has secured their attacking options for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Hojlund in action, as the 20-year-old Dane is currently sidelined due to an injury. Despite this setback, both the club and supporters are eager to witness Hojlund's skills on the pitch as he aims to make a significant impact in the Premier League.

With United's striker position seemingly settled, Erik ten Hag's remarks about Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich highlight the competitive nature of the league and the desire to consistently face the best talents in football.