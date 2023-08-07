Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, didn't hold back in his assessment of Harry Maguire‘s recent mistake during a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao, reported by goal.com. The English defender's lapse in concentration led to a crucial goal for the opposition.

In the match against Athletic Bilbao, Maguire's error proved costly for Manchester United. The center-back's careless pass allowed Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao to break free and capitalize on the opportunity to score past Tom Heaton. Ten Hag did not mince his words when discussing the goal, labeling it as “stupid” and highlighting the negative impact it had on their performance.

Despite the early setback, Erik ten Hag remained positive about the overall progress of the team during their pre-season preparations. He praised the team's performance over the weekend, emphasizing the positive moments they displayed on the pitch, including Jadon Sancho's chance to score. Despite the mistake, Manchester United managed to salvage a draw, which added to the positive outlook Ten Hag maintained.

The error in question has brought further attention to Harry Maguire's performances and the interest from other clubs. West Ham has reportedly shown interest in signing the defender this summer, although Manchester United rejected their initial £20 million bid. The ongoing speculation about Maguire's future will be an interesting subplot as the transfer window continues.

Looking ahead, Manchester United's focus will now shift towards their Premier League debut against Wolves on August 14. The team will aim to put pre-season behind them and start the league campaign on a positive note. The mistakes made in friendly matches will likely serve as valuable lessons as the team prepares for the challenges of the upcoming season.