In a surprising turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur has taken an unexpected step by “revoking Harry Kane‘s permission to fly” to Germany for his medical with Bayern Munich, reported by goal.com. Despite earlier indications that the transfer was progressing smoothly, this latest development has left the England striker waiting in his car for updates.

Initially, it seemed that the deal between Bayern Munich and Kane was almost finalized, with the player having a change of heart about joining the German champions. However, according to reports from Sky in Germany, Tottenham has now prevented Kane from boarding his flight to Germany for his medical and contract signing.

The Independent has shed light on the ongoing negotiations, revealing that the two clubs are yet to come to terms on the complete deal. Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy, is reportedly seeking 80% of the transfer fee to be guaranteed, with the remaining amount to be made up of achievable bonuses and add-ons, ultimately totaling over £110 million (€127 million / $139 million).

While this recent twist might cause some uncertainty in the Kane transfer saga, it's widely speculated that this hiccup won't entirely derail the deal. Kane's move to Bayern Munich is still expected to materialize, albeit with potential delays.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it's likely that the necessary permissions for Harry Kane to travel to Germany will eventually be granted. Upon his arrival, he is expected to undergo a medical examination before signing a four-year contract that will mark a new chapter in his career, taking him to the Bundesliga and marking a significant shift from his long-standing association with Tottenham Hotspur.