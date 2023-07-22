Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has assured fans that the club is determined to sign a new striker this summer, reported by goal.com. Despite being in the market for a forward since the conclusion of the previous season, United has yet to secure a new designated number nine. However, Ten Hag remains resolute in his pursuit of bolstering the team's attacking options and is confident of making a significant signing before the transfer window closes.

Speaking at a press conference, Erik ten Hag stated, “It's in our power to get the right man in. We know our targets. We do everything we can, every effort we put in to get this done. It's an area where we need improvement.” The Manchester United boss is committed to finding the perfect fit for the squad, and the club's recruitment team has been working diligently to identify potential targets.

The Red Devils had been linked with a move for Tottenham's star striker, Harry Kane, but the pursuit seems to have faltered as the player is reportedly pushing for a move to Bayern Munich. Additionally, Napoli's talented forward, Victor Osimhen, has been on United's radar, but the price tag associated with the Nigerian international has proven to be a hurdle in negotiations.

The latest player to capture Manchester United's attention is Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. Reports suggest that the club has already agreed on personal terms with the Danish international. However, they are not alone in the race for Hojlund's signature, as Paris Saint-Germain is also eyeing the player as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Before making any new signings, Manchester United is focused on their pre-season preparations. They are scheduled to face Arsenal in a friendly match on Saturday, providing an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and potential ahead of the new season. With Ten Hag at the helm, the club is determined to make the necessary additions to strengthen their attacking lineup and compete at the highest level in the upcoming campaign.