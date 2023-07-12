Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made some key decisions so far in his tenure. One of the decisions is regarding English defender Harry Maguire. The Dutchman removed Maguire from the starting lineup last season, relying on Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the defensive pair.

Moreover, ten Hag preferred Luke Shaw as a makeshift central defender ahead of the former Leicester City man. Now, it looks like the former Ajax manager will put further misery on Maguire. According to the reports from the Sun, ten Hag is set to strip the England International from the club captaincy.

Maguire only made 16 Premier League appearances last season for Manchester United, most of which came from the bench. Now, the former Hull City defender is on the summer transfer list.

Maguire is told by ten Hag to look for a new club this summer. However, if he manages to stay at Old Trafford, he will lose his captaincy to Bruno Fernandes. The Dutchman is impressed by the Portuguese midfielder’s performances and leadership qualities. David de Gea was the second obvious choice after Maguire to take the armband, but he left the club this summer as a free agent.

Many believe that Maguire was given the armband too soon at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Soljskaer trusted the former Leicester City man too much in the backline and made him captain after just one season at the club. That has impacted his performances as he was part of United’s most leaky defensive line in the 2021/22 season.

