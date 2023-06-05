Following Manchester United's defeat in the FA Cup final, speculation continues to swirl around the future of Harry Maguire, with his post-match reaction further fueling uncertainty, reported by mirror. As Erik ten Hag admitted that the squad was “broken” after their loss to Manchester City, Maguire's absence from the pitch raised eyebrows.

Throughout the 90 minutes at Wembley, Maguire remained on the bench, failing to make an appearance. This lack of game time has only intensified the doubts surrounding his future at the club. Despite being the captain, Maguire did not appear to rally around his teammates after the final whistle. Instead, he chose to stay in the dugout, only removing his tracksuit to reveal his match kit. Reports suggest that the defender engaged in a conversation with technical director Darren Fletcher, adding to the intrigue surrounding his situation.

Under ten Hag, Maguire has lost his starting spot and has only featured eight times in the Premier League this season. The FA Cup final might mark his final inclusion in the squad, as a summer departure from Manchester United appears increasingly likely. His fall from grace has been evident, with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof being preferred in the heart of defense, and even Luke Shaw being deployed in a center-back role ahead of Maguire.

Ten Hag recently addressed the speculation surrounding Maguire, stating that he is happy to have the defender in the squad, but ultimately, the decision lies with Maguire himself. The situation is not ideal for anyone involved, and Maguire has been handling it well by training at a high level and fulfilling his captaincy responsibilities.

As the season comes to a close, the future of Harry Maguire at Manchester United remains uncertain. The coming months will likely provide more clarity on whether he will continue his journey at Old Trafford or seek new challenges elsewhere.