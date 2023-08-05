Manchester United‘s Harry Maguire has received a stern warning from England manager Gareth Southgate amid his struggles at Old Trafford, reported by goal.com. The defender's position in both the Manchester United starting lineup and the England national team is under threat due to increased competition and limited playing time.

Maguire's performance at Manchester United has faced challenges with the emergence of new signings, particularly Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, who have taken precedence in the central defensive positions. Additionally, Luke Shaw has occasionally been deployed as a makeshift center-back, further limiting Maguire's opportunities. The England international managed only eight Premier League starts in the previous season.

Southgate acknowledged the tough competition at big clubs and urged Maguire to make a decision about his future that prioritizes regular playing time. The England manager emphasized that the key consideration for any player should be job fulfillment, with playing regularly being a significant factor.

While Southgate recognized Maguire's successful partnership with John Stones in the England squad, he also hinted at the emergence of talented young center-backs who could pose new challenges. Southgate indicated that his selections for the national team would depend on the performance of players at various clubs and the evolving competition in the position.

The England manager's warning comes as Maguire's future at Manchester United appears uncertain, with potential interest from West Ham. Despite featuring in England's Euro 2024 qualifiers earlier in the year, Maguire's lack of playing time at his club could impact his chances of retaining his spot in the national team for the upcoming international window in September.

As Harry Maguire weighs his options, the decision he makes regarding his club future will undoubtedly have implications for his international career, potentially influencing Gareth Southgate's selections and strategies for upcoming tournaments.