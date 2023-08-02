Sofyan Amrabat is ready to make the move to Manchester United, with the Morocco international giving the green light for a transfer to the Premier League giants, reported by goal.com. The 26-year-old midfielder is said to have turned down offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, including one from Al-Ahli, as he sets his sights on a new challenge with United.

However, the Red Devils have not yet submitted an official bid to Fiorentina, Amrabat's current club. United is expected to send the bid soon, but they first need to offload either Fred or Donny van de Beek. Fred has been targeted by Fulham and AS Roma, managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho. On the other hand, Real Sociedad is reportedly interested in securing a loan deal for Dutch midfielder Van de Beek.

Fiorentina is rumored to demand around £30 million ($39 million) for Amrabat, a figure that was initially mentioned in July when the player first expressed his desire to leave the Italian club. Manchester United will be hoping to finalize the deal for Amrabat before their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.

Amrabat's potential move to Old Trafford would add depth and quality to United's midfield, giving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more options and flexibility in his squad. The Moroccan international has shown his talent and versatility during his time with Fiorentina and has caught the eye of top clubs across Europe.

United's fans will be eagerly anticipating the completion of this deal as they look forward to the new season. With the club aiming to challenge for major honors both domestically and in Europe, Sofyan Amrabat's addition could prove to be a significant boost to their ambitions. As the summer transfer window reaches its final stages, United will be keen to finalize the transfer and integrate the midfielder into their squad as they prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.