Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United appears increasingly uncertain, with reports suggesting he will likely depart the club in the January transfer window. The winger's relationship with manager Erik ten Hag has soured, leading to a standoff that shows no signs of resolution.

Sancho's absence from the Manchester United squad since August has raised eyebrows, and the situation has escalated to the point where a January exit seems inevitable. The young English talent has fallen out of favor with ten Hag following a public exchange on social media, where Sancho declared himself a “scapegoat” for the team's struggles.

Ten Hag's decision to omit Sancho from the squad for a crucial match against Arsenal was met with a strong response from the player, who cited his training performance as the reason behind the exclusion. This discord between the manager and player has created an untenable situation at Old Trafford.

Despite efforts from Manchester United's director of football, John Murtough, and chief executive, Richard Arnold, to mediate the dispute, neither party appears willing to compromise. Even senior players within the squad have attempted to mend the relationship, but their efforts have proven fruitless.

As a result, a January exit for Sancho is becoming increasingly likely, though the destination remains uncertain. While a return to former club Borussia Dortmund has not been ruled out, it is unexpected given the circumstances.

Borussia Dortmund's Stance on Jadon Sancho

Reports indicate that Borussia Dortmund's head coach, Edin Terzic, is in regular contact with Jadon Sancho, fueling speculation about a potential reunion. Sancho previously thrived at Dortmund, and Terzic managed him at the club.

However, Dortmund's desire to secure Sancho's services is expected to be challenging. Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol suggests that any move will likely be a loan rather than a permanent transfer. Sancho's refusal to apologize to Erik ten Hag remains a significant hurdle, and his insistence on this stance has left him isolated from the Manchester United first-team squad.

Sancho's situation at Manchester United has become untenable, and the possibility of him spending a significant portion of the season away from Old Trafford is growing. As he seeks regular playing time, a loan move to a foreign club appears increasingly likely, potentially offering him the opportunity to revive his career elsewhere.