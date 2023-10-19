Manchester United‘s Jadon Sancho is officially on the market, as the club is determined to part ways with the out-of-favor forward in the January transfer window, reported by GOAL. The decision to sell Sancho permanently stems from a fallout between him and manager Erik ten Hag, who banished him from first-team training following a public dispute. It seems like the Red Devils decided to let Sancho go, as they are preparing for next year without the talented forward.

Sancho's omission from the squad for the match against Arsenal in September, due to subpar training performances, led to a public confrontation between the player and his manager on social media. Since then, Sancho has remained sidelined, and Ten Hag is firm in his stance that the player will not be welcomed back without a sincere apology.

Reports suggest that Manchester United, who acquired Sancho for £73 million in 2021, are now open to selling him at a significantly reduced price, with his market valuation dropping to around £40 million. Borussia Dortmund is a potential destination for Sancho, with Barcelona and Juventus also monitoring the situation. However, the latter two clubs are considering loan deals rather than permanent transfers.

As Manchester United gears up for their upcoming match against Sheffield United, Jadon Sancho finds himself on the sidelines once again, with his future at the club hanging in the balance. The January transfer window promises to be a pivotal period for the talented forward as clubs weigh their options amid this ongoing saga. Stay tuned for further updates on Sancho's potential move.