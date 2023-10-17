Manchester United‘s defender, Gabby George, faces a significant setback after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during their recent Women's Super League match against Leicester City, reported by GOAL. The 26-year-old, who joined Manchester United from Everton this summer, had to exit the game just nine minutes in. Unfortunately, the injury has forced her to undergo surgery, leading to a lengthy period of absence from the pitch.

This marks the second ACL injury for Manchester United this season, with midfielder Emma Watson also sidelined due to a similar injury. The team is undoubtedly facing a challenging phase, missing key players due to these unfortunate setbacks.

George's absence will be deeply felt by Marc Skinner's squad, especially considering her recent transfer and the impact she was expected to make on the team. Manchester United, now without two vital players, must regroup and find ways to adapt in their upcoming fixtures. Despite this setback, the team continues its preparations for the crucial Champions League second-round clash against PSG. Manchester United will face problems going into their next match, with multiple key players sidelined with injuries, the Red Devils need to adapt with a different line-up.

United's supporters are undoubtedly rallying behind the team, hoping for a swift recovery for both Gabby George and Watson. The challenges posed by injuries are part of the game, but the resilience and determination of the players will be crucial in overcoming these obstacles as they push forward in their pursuit of success in the Women's Super League and the Champions League.