The race for Benjamin Pavard‘s signature has intensified, with both Manchester United and Juventus joining Manchester City in pursuit of the French defender, reported by goal.com. While City is still considered the favorites to secure his services, the interest from United and Juventus adds another layer of competition to the mix.

According to reports from Sky Germany, all three clubs have expressed their desire to sign Pavard, although no official approaches have been made thus far. The availability of Pavard has sparked interest from top clubs across Europe, given his versatility and impressive performances for Bayern Munich.

The potential move would make sense for each of the three clubs involved. Manchester City is in need of a right-back following Kyle Walker's anticipated departure to Bayern Munich, and Pavard's ability to play across the back four would provide valuable defensive cover. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's defensive concerns at Juventus have prompted their interest in securing a younger right-back, as both Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo are on the wrong side of 30.

Pavard's future at Bayern Munich appears uncertain despite his contributions to their recent Bundesliga triumph. With multiple top clubs vying for his signature, the Frenchman has undoubtedly attracted attention with his consistent performances and adaptability on the pitch.

As the race for Benjamin Pavard's signature intensifies, it remains to be seen where he will ply his trade next season. The allure of joining Manchester City's treble-winning squad, the history and prestige of Juventus, or the potential project at Manchester United all present enticing possibilities for the French defender. Football fans will be eagerly following the developments as the battle for Pavard's services unfolds in the coming weeks.