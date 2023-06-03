Manchester United defender Raphael Varane believes that Casemiro will be the most important player in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. The World Cup winner believes that the Brazil international thrives off the support from the Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to manutd.com, Varane said, “He [Casemiro] will be really important because he has the same time, that calm on the pitch. And that motivation to face the big challenge. We know when the game is difficult, he won't be hiding. He will be ready to fight and help the team.

“I think this season, especially at home, we show, with support, we can suffer together to get a good result. I think it's important to feel the key moments during the games to bring up the energy. It's a great challenge. It has been a good season, and we want to finish with something very positive. I know how important it is for our fans, so we are looking forward to it.”

Casemiro has this habit of turning up in big games. He was an important player in the Real Madrid team that won three Champions League titles in a row between 2016 to 2018. He scored in the 2017 final against Juventus. He also scored against his current club in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup. In Manchester United colours, he has already laid his marker. The Brazil international scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. Will he grab the headlines against Manchester City? Well, the numbers are definitely saying that.