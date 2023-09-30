Manchester United is in absolute shambles and their fans are not happy. The Red Devils suffered their fourth Premier League defeat in seven games this season, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace on Saturday in a match where they completely dominated play.

It's well known United has one of the biggest fanbases of any club in the world and following this latest debacle, there was little positivity from the supporters.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 1. Boos at the end. Four defeats in opening seven league games. Not to be too technical, but that's piss poor. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) September 30, 2023

MARCUS RASHFORD IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM AT MANCHESTER UNITED. — Martien 🇳🇱 (@MartienBall) September 30, 2023

Records broken so far this season – – Manchester United hadn't lost 4 of the opening 7 games in PL history, until Erik Ten Hag – Manchester United haven't had as few as 9 points from the opening 7 games since 1989, until Erik Ten Hag – Manchester United hadn't conceded 4… pic.twitter.com/2b4V6lz83O — Mike (@MikeLUHG2) September 30, 2023

I can’t even think of one player to defend right now, none of them deserve to play for Manchester United 🤡 — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 30, 2023

No Excuses. Manchester United. Embarrassing. — Suhail (@SuhailChowdhary) September 30, 2023

Manchester United have now scored just seven goals in as many appearances while conceding 11 times. Embarrassing. Erik ten Hag has been under serious fire because of the club's performances and that pressure will certainly continue.

To put into perspective just how poor Saturday was, the Red Devils had 77% possession and 19 shots, but just four hit the target. Palace had eight opportunities and scored one of their two attempts on goal. When it comes to the technical bits, United had well over 600 completed passes while the Eagles had under 200.

The reality is Manchester United is wildly inconsistent and it's hard to find many positives out of how they've played thus far in 2023-24. Perhaps the best showing was their gutsy 4-3 defeat to German champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but even then, the backline was extremely vulnerable.

After dropping another three points, ten Hag's men now sit in 10th place in the EPL table and have lost four of their previous six fixtures. They just beat Palace 3-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday but Roy Hodgson's squad certainly got revenge this time at Old Trafford.

Next up is Galatasaray in the UCL on Tuesday.