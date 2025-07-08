Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings fell short again of winning three consecutive games in the 2025 WNBA season after they fell prey Monday night to the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena in Phoenix.

After beating the Mercury at home last Thursday, 98-89, the Wings absorbed an embarrassing 102-72 loss to the same team, as they simply couldn't do much to slow down the host team.

Adding concern to the Wings was the injury scare on the star rookie, who took a hard hit during the contest. It can also be recalled that Paige Bueckers missed a game recently because of a knee issue. Fortunately for her and Dallas, she seems to be just fine.

“(Paige Bueckers) is feeling okay,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes told Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints following the Mercury game.

“Yup. We talked to her here, she's feeling okay,” added Koclanes.

Bueckers, the leading scorer of the Wings in the 2025 campaign, had a hard time finding her offense on Monday, as the former UConn Huskies star scored just 11 points on a salty 3-for-11 shooting from the floor. She added three assists and two rebounds to her name, but her numbers clearly were not enough to help Dallas keep in step with the Mercury, who leaned on the historic night of Sami Whitcomb to come away with the victory.

The veteran guard scored a record-setting 29 points in the first half and finished with 36 points on the strength of seven 3-pointers after she only mustered three points in 26 minutes in the previous loss to the Wings. Meanwhile, the Wings were led by JJ Quinerly, who generated 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting with five boards and two steals.

Given what Koclanes said about Paige Bueckers, the first pick overall in the 2025 WNBA draft can be expected to suit up and see action for Dallas this coming Wednesday, when the Wings take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

After a brutal 1-11 start to the season, Bueckers and the Wings have made strides in turning things around, as they have collected five wins in eight games since. There is still so much work left to do for the Wings, whose 6-14 record is good for just the 11th place in the WNBA standings.