Manchester United claims they have no plans in sacking manager Erik ten Hag amid the club's atrocious form in 2023-24.

To say Manchester United is in poor form would be an understatement. This club is in utter shambles, sitting eighth in the Premier League table and third in their Champions League group with one win and two defeats. Given their atrocious play, there's of course been rumors swirling that manager Erik ten Hag could be replaced. The Times reported Thursday that the Dutchman is on “thin ice”, with Zinedine Zidane and Ruben Amorim emerging as potential candidates to take over at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils have fired back at these reports and claim they have no plans to sack ten Hag at the moment. Via Fabrizio Romano:

“Manchester United deny any idea or contact to replace Erik ten Hag with new head coach. Club sources guarantee stories on new manager are ‘categorically false’.”

United is coming off two atrocious losses, with Manchester City hammering them 3-0 last weekend in the derby while Newcastle beat the Red Devils by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday. To make matters worse, both defeats were at Old Trafford.

United in shambles

Manchester United has a 5-0-5 record in the Premier League and a brutal -5 goal difference, netting just 11 times in 10 outings while conceding 16. Regardless, the club has said time and time again they're committed to giving ten Hag the necessary time to turn things around on the red side of Manchester.

Many believe the Glazer Family is a big reason for the side's struggles in recent years. But, Jim Ratcliffe is not far from completing his purchase of the club, which should help bring a sense of positivity around the Red Devils.

ten Hag's group faces Fulham on Saturday before a visit to Copenhagen in the UCL next Wednesday. If they can get back on track, it'll surely ease the pressure on ten Hag, even though Manchester United claim there isn't any on him. That's difficult to believe though considering the inconsistent results in past months.