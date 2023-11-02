Manchester United's struggles persist as they face back-to-back home defeats, raising questions about manager Erik ten Hag's leadership.

Manchester United's woes continue as the team suffered another heavy home defeat, raising questions about their manager, Erik ten Hag. In a disappointing turn of events, the Red Devils' Carabao Cup defense came to an abrupt end with a 3-0 loss to Newcastle. Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall orchestrated a 2-0 first-half lead for the Magpies, with Joe Willock sealing their victory in the second half.

The bleak performance followed a painful 3-0 loss in the Manchester derby, leaving fans and pundits alike questioning the commitment of Manchester United's squad under Ten Hag's leadership. Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson did not mince words when he claimed on Sky Sports that Ten Hag had “lost the players” and was under significant pressure.

Merson's comments came after an ongoing controversy involving Jadon Sancho, who publicly criticized Ten Hag and has been training separately from the first team. The cost of potential changes at the managerial level was compared to the financial impact of Sancho's turbulent situation.

The club now finds itself in a precarious position, sitting ninth in the Premier League, eight points adrift from the coveted Champions League places. As Manchester United seeks to recover from consecutive defeats, the path ahead remains uncertain, with the team's performance on the pitch and the squad's state raising serious concerns about the future under Ten Hag's leadership.

With a visit to Craven Cottage on the horizon, Manchester United faces a crucial test to reverse their fortunes and rebuild their season as the challenges continue to mount for one of football's most iconic clubs.