Manchester United's turbulent season has taken another twist as reports emerge of player discontent with manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United‘s turbulent season has taken another twist as reports emerge of player discontent with manager Erik ten Hag following their recent defeats, reported by GOAL. The Red Devils suffered a disheartening 3-0 loss to Newcastle in the League Cup, compounding their woes after a defeat to Manchester City over the weekend.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a section of the United squad is growing disillusioned with Ten Hag's management style. Allegations of favoritism within the team have raised concerns among players, with some feeling that certain individuals are being protected at the expense of others. This perceived disparity in treatment has reportedly created resentment within the squad.

United's struggles this season are evident, having lost eight of their last 15 matches and enduring defeats in five of their 10 home games. The team currently languishes in eighth place in the Premier League, trailing behind their rivals. They are also out of the Carabao Cup and have faced setbacks in the Champions League group stage.

Despite the mounting pressure, United's management continues to support Ten Hag. However, the upcoming fixtures against Fulham, Copenhagen, Luton Town, and Everton are crucial. The manager is acutely aware of the necessity for positive results to stabilize the team and alleviate concerns among players and fans alike.

As the Red Devils brace for a pivotal clash against Marco Silva's Fulham, the outcome of the match could significantly influence the team's trajectory. United's supporters hope for a turnaround, but the challenges ahead underline the urgency for a swift resurgence under Erik ten Hag's leadership. Stay tuned as the team battles to regain its momentum in the coming fixtures.