Manchester United's Old Trafford faces a much-needed redevelopment, but there are doubts over the £245m pledged by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

A planned £245 million investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the redevelopment of Old Trafford may not be enough, according to industry insiders. The petrochemicals billionaire's £1.3 billion deal for a 25% stake in Manchester United, expected to be the first step in a structured buyout, is set to be announced soon. However, experts warn that the sum pledged for infrastructure improvements at the iconic stadium falls short of what's required for a comprehensive overhaul.

Manchester United had previously considered various proposals for Old Trafford's refurbishment, including a complete rebuild, with estimated costs ranging between £1 billion and £2 billion. According to the reports from Daily Mail, the £245 million investment would likely be insufficient for a full-scale transformation, especially if the aim is to demolish and reconstruct the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand to match the height of the other stands. This project would involve significant logistical and financial challenges.

One industry source explained, “Even if all of this is spent on the stadium and not the training ground, it will be a long way short of what is needed. There is a huge amount of work needed, especially if they want to extend the South (Sir Bobby Charlton) Stand, add corporate hospitality spaces, and address other structural issues such as the roof and other stands.”

Old Trafford's aging infrastructure has been a concern, with videos of its leaky roof gaining attention on social media. The stadium's decline was evident when it was not selected as one of the venues for the joint UK and Ireland bid for the European Championship in 2028.

While Ratcliffe's investment is a step in the right direction and a departure from the Glazer family's approach of siphoning funds from the club, it remains to be seen whether the proposed funding will be adequate to revive Old Trafford to its former glory. Manchester United supporters are likely to welcome the commitment to improve the stadium. However, further financial backing may be necessary to address the extensive renovations required to modernize the iconic venue.