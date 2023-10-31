Manchester United appears to be on the cusp of major changes, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's impending investment poised to usher in a new era at Old Trafford. While faith in head coach Erik ten Hag remains intact, the structure of the club's football operation is set for a profound overhaul.

Ten Hag, previously handling both coaching and player recruitment, is likely to see his responsibilities redefined. An audit of the football operation is on the horizon, focusing on recruitment processes, data operations, and deal-making. Ratcliffe, a Manchester-born billionaire, is seemingly inclined to emulate the stability brought by Manchester City's structure, complete with a CEO and director of football in place before the manager's appointment.

i previously reported that former Tottenham head of recruitment, Paul Mitchell, is a leading candidate to become Ratcliffe's sporting director, given his proximity and ties to the billionaire. Negotiations for the Ineos group's investment have gained momentum, though an official announcement is expected next week at the earliest.

Despite Manchester United's recent woes, Ten Hag is unlikely to face immediate pressure, as a mid-season managerial change might send the wrong message. Lessons from other clubs' managerial missteps have been heeded, and the club values stability. Ten Hag still holds considerable credit for Champions League qualification and Carabao Cup success.

However, the Dutchman is not entirely immune to criticism, as United's performances have raised concerns. Despite Ten Hag's influence on summer recruitment, the team has struggled to make an impact this season. His substitutions during games have been questioned, and his tactics have sometimes appeared ineffective.

As the winds of change approach Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag's future at the club seems secure for now. However, Manchester United's evolution under new ownership will undoubtedly bring challenges and opportunities that will shape the club's destiny in the coming years.