The prolonged and highly anticipated takeover saga of Manchester United appears to be reaching its climax this week. The Glazers family, owners of the famous football club, have chosen a preferred bidder between Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe with the assistance of US merchant bank Raine. The bank has been overseeing the process since the announcement in November that Manchester United was up for sale.

Excitement and speculation surrounding the potential takeover intensified over the weekend after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani proposed a fifth and final offer to the Glazers, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was forced to deny any involvement in Sheikh Jassim's bid after rumors suggested he had held talks with the Glazer family. Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, a petrochemical company, remained confident in securing the deal. Amidst all this, Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, focused on bolstering the team's squad for the upcoming summer transfer window, targeting players such as Mason Mount and Harry Kane.

Recent reports from Qatari media indicate that Sheikh Jassim has emerged victorious in the battle to acquire Manchester United, according to Mirror Football.

Despite the Qatari banker submitting his fifth offer last week, earlier rumors had suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was the front-runner for the bid. However, Qatari outlet Al-Watan, which is owned by Sheikh Jassim's father, the former Prime Minister Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, triumphantly announced on Monday night that the deal would be announced “soon.”

The potential takeover of Manchester United by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani from the Glazers family marks an end of a previous era and a beginning of a new one. Fans and football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the official announcement of the deal. This change in ownership could bring about a new era for the club, potentially impacting player acquisitions, financial strategies, and long-term vision. As the decision week unfolds, all eyes remain fixed on Old Trafford, awaiting the confirmation that will shape the future of one of the world's most iconic football institutions.