The long-running Manchester United takeover saga has taken another twist as the Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani has reportedly submitted a final bid to the Glazers for the acquisition of the club, reported by goal.com. This marks Sheikh Jassim‘s fifth offer since the process began in February, and it comes with a ‘take it or leave it' ultimatum to the American owners. The Qatari group has set a deadline of Friday for the Glazers to respond, with no further negotiations expected in between.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheikh Jassim directly submitted the bid to the Glazers and the Raine Group, the American bankers overseeing the takeover. The intention is to outbid the rival offer from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has previously been considered the frontrunner. Ratcliffe's proposal would allow the Glazers to remain involved with the club for an extended period, a prospect that has been met with disdain by the United fanbase.

The Qataris' take-it-or-leave-it approach is aimed at bringing an end to the prolonged nature of the takeover saga. The Glazers have faced criticism for the delays they have caused in the process, with initial deadlines set for the end of April. The uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation has affected manager Erik ten Hag‘s transfer plans and the club's ability to secure new contracts with key players.

It remains to be seen how the Glazers will respond to Sheikh Jassim's final bid, which is rumored to be below their £6 billion valuation. Should they reject the offer or fail to respond within the given timeframe, it may indicate a leaning towards Ratcliffe's bid and a potential continuation of their ownership behind the scenes. The next few days will be crucial in determining the future direction of one of the most iconic football clubs in the world.