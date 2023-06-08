Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the CEO of INEOS, is on the verge of achieving his goal of acquiring Manchester United from the Glazers, with a deal expected to be finalized this month.

Ratcliffe is one of the leading contenders in the race to purchase the renowned football club, alongside Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, per Mirror Football.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the brink of being successful with his strategy of buying Manchester United with a deal likely to be clinched this monthhttps://t.co/qeCM1C62QU pic.twitter.com/W6kY6d5TU8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 8, 2023

Recently, both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim submitted their third and final bids. Sheikh Jassim's proposal to Manchester United entailed a complete buyout, while Ratcliffe's offer involves acquiring a controlling interest in the club while allowing Joel and Avram Glazer to temporarily retain a 20% stake. However, Ratcliffe's bid also includes a clause that would see the Glazer family gradually exiting the club, with no control and contractual obligations to depart in the coming years.

This week, Sheikh Jassim presented an improved fifth bid for Manchester United but stipulated that it must be accepted by Friday, or he would withdraw from the race. Nevertheless, his offer is still valued lower than Ratcliffe's and falls short of the Glazers' valuation of the club, indicating that the end of the negotiation process is approaching.

The prolonged takeover proceedings, which have nearly reached their seventh month, have been a source of frustration for fans, the team's manager, and observers alike. However, this delay has inadvertently worked in Jim Ratcliffe's favor.