Manchester United‘s pursuit of a formidable midfield addition has led them to Everton‘s Amadou Onana, reported by goal.com. As Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster his squad before the summer transfer window's closure, the talented midfielder has emerged as a prime target for the Red Devils.

However, securing Onana's services won't come easy. The Guardian reports that Manchester United would need to present a substantial offer of at least £50 million ($64 million) to convince Everton to part ways with the 21-year-old talent.

Everton's stance on the matter appears resolute. Despite their requirement for a striker and the possibility of utilizing funds from player sales, they seem steadfast in their reluctance to sell Onana, who was acquired just a year ago from Lille for £33 million ($42 million). The Toffees seem confident in their ability to hold onto the midfielder, confident that his value will continue to rise.

The transfer market has seen significant movements among Manchester United's rivals, with Chelsea on the verge of securing Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a hefty £115 million ($146 million) fee, and Liverpool successfully landing Romeo Lavia from Southampton for £60 million ($76 million). United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier this summer but Ten Hag believes his midfield still lacks physicality.

As the clock ticks down to the end of the transfer window, Manchester United's pursuit of Amadou Onana showcases the club's determination to address the specific needs of their squad. The outcome of this pursuit could potentially reshape the dynamics of the midfield and influence the team's performance in the upcoming season.