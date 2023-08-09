Manchester United hope to secure the sales of Donny Van de Beek and Fred by the end of this week. Both players came to Old Trafford with lots of potential and promise but haven’t lived up to the ceiling they established in Ajax and Shakhtar Donetsk, respectively.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Manchester United’s focus after the signature of Rasmus Hojlund is Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. However, the Red Devils understand that the signing of the Morrocan midfielder depends on player sales. Amrabat is reported to be deployed as a backup to Casemiro, as Erik ten Hag understands the disciplinary issues of the Brazilian midfielder.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag has spent over £170m on three signings this summer (Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Hojlund). As they had a limited budget going into this window, they must generate funds to push forward the Amrabat deal.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manchester United hope to find agreements with Real Sociedad and Galatasaray for the sales of Van de Beek and Fred, respectively. Alongside this midfield duo, United are also negotiating Scott McTominay's and Harry Maguire's deals with West Ham United. It is reported that the Red Devils have rejected a £30m bid for the signature of the midfielder and defender.

In terms of player sales, United’s prime focus is the sale of Maguire. Ten Hag pushed the former Leicester City man down the pecking order last season. Now, the Dutchman has taken away the captain’s armband from him.

Alongside Amrabat, Manchester United have also discussed the possibility of signing Everton's Amadou Onana and Leeds United's Tyler Adams. However, the talks still need to be in the advanced stage.