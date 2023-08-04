Everton have joined the transfer battle for Manchester United's former captain Harry Maguire this summer. The Toffees will battle West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of the England International.

According to the reports from the Football Insider, Everton are ahead in the race to sign Maguire this summer. The former Leicester City man was a target for Chelsea after the long-term injury of Wesley Fofana. However, the Blues backed out of the deal as they couldn't afford his wages and transfer fee.

Manchester United have already told Maguire to find a new club. Erik ten Hag doesn't fancy the former United captain, as he was behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order last season. Before the start of this season, the Dutchman stripped Maguire from the club captaincy. Although the Red Devils are willing to sell the 30-year-old, his wages of £200,000-per-week and a deal running until 2025 are problematic for them.

Now, Football Insider reports that Manchester United are willing to accept a pay cut for Maguire. They would allow him to leave for £35m, but the English defender wants to ensure he gets the full payment of £10m per year before agreeing on his exit.

West Ham United are battling Everton for the signature of Maguire. They have had their first bid of £20m rejected by Manchester United. However, they are reportedly returning with an improved second offer.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is hunting new central defenders after the departure of Yerry Mina and Conor Coady. Moreover, there are doubts about the future of Jarrad Branthwaite, who returned after a successful loan at PSV Eindhoven.