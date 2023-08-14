Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued a challenge to defender Harry Maguire, stating that if Maguire lacks the confidence to prove his worth and fight for a starting spot, he should consider leaving the club, reported by goal.com. This comes amid reports that Manchester United has accepted a £30 million offer from West Ham for the English center-back.

Despite Maguire's recent struggles and being stripped of the United captaincy, Ten Hag expressed his belief in Maguire's potential to be a top-class center-back. He highlighted that Maguire's status as the best for England should also translate into performing at his best for the club. Ten Hag emphasized the need for players to fight for their positions and prove their abilities on the field.

“He has the ability to be a top-class centre-back. He is the best for England so why shouldn't he be the best for us? But he has to prove it. When he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go, then he has to make a decision. But I'm happy with him,” Ten Hag stated.

Despite Maguire's current challenges and the offer from West Ham, Ten Hag seems content with having Maguire as part of the squad. He also indicated that a potential departure for Maguire might hinge on securing a suitable replacement.

As the Premier League season approaches, Harry Maguire's future at Manchester United remains uncertain. Erik ten Hag's comments suggest that the decision could ultimately rest on Maguire's confidence and determination to regain his place in the starting lineup. With the Premier League opener against Wolves on the horizon, all eyes will be on how Maguire responds to this challenge and if he can secure his place in the squad moving forward.