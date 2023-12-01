Discover Sir Jim Ratcliffe's reported plans to prioritize homegrown talent in Manchester United's recruitment strategy.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is poised to revolutionize Manchester United's recruitment strategy as part of his impending 25 percent stake in the club, valued at £1.3 billion. The INEOS chief aims to steer the Red Devils back to the summit of English football by prioritizing homegrown talent in the team's core.

Historically, United has showcased a commitment to nurturing local talent, but recently, it has shifted towards foreign transfer markets. According to a report from Mail Sport, Ratcliffe reportedly seeks to re-establish a British presence in the squad, provided the players are of the required quality.

The move to emphasize domestic talent acquisition at United reflects a desire to balance international recruits and homegrown stars. Ratcliffe's vision, in alignment with INEOS' Director of Sport, Sir Dave Brailsford, underscores the belief that players seasoned in English football offer inherent advantages.

This potential shift in recruitment strategy signifies a departure from the trend of heavy investment in foreign markets, driven by a belief that the British market is over-inflated. However, the approach under Ratcliffe's group acknowledges the intrinsic benefits of players experienced in English football.

Furthermore, discussions of a restructuring within United's footballing operation have emerged, including the potential addition of new senior recruitment executives. Figures such as Paul Mitchell and Michael Edwards are reportedly being considered for key roles, indicating a comprehensive overhaul of the club's recruitment strategy under INEOS' purview.

Mail Sport also highlighted United's interest in players like Ivan Toney and Marc Guehi to bolster the squad. These potential signings showcase United's commitment to reinforcing their team composition ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

This information is sourced from Mail Sport, providing insights into Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plans to reshape Manchester United's recruitment strategy and potentially steer the club towards a greater emphasis on homegrown talent.